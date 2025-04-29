Partners In Care Community Education

Local nonprofit Partners In Care invites community members in Central Oregon to its revamped, in-person education series. For the past 17 years, Partners In Care has been providing no-cost community education on a myriad of topics such as preparing for end of life, facing a serious illness, and caregiver tips and resources.

The second community education class of 2025, Music for the Body, Mind, and Soul, is presented at no cost on May 7 from 12-1pm in the Wyatt Room at Partners In Care in Bend. Lunch provided starting at 11:45am.

Community members will learn about the connection between music, brain development, and health. Attendees will be inspired to turn up the music in their lives and the lives of others. This will be an informative and engaging presentation exploring the benefits of listening, singing, moving, and playing simple instruments. The presentation will answer questions such as: Why do you love (or don’t love) specific forms or styles of music? How can you use music to promote your own health? How can you support the well-being of those you care for through music?

Jodi Winnwalker, MSW, MT-BC-L, clinical social worker and licensed board-certified music therapist, joins Partners In Care for this event to answer community members’ questions and provide information about the power of music and how they can use music to promote their own health and access music therapy services for those they care for.

“Partners In Care understands that a holistic approach to care is necessary for the well-being of body, mind, and soul. This presentation will educate community members on the science of music therapy and demonstrate how to channel the power of music to enrich lives,” said Simeon Rose, Partners In Care community relations specialist.

Community Education classes will be offered quarterly, with different topics being presented May 7, August 6, and November 5. Future classes will be shared on the Partners In Care website at partnersbend.org/community-education.

RSVPs are encouraged. Call 541-706-1335 or email communityevents@partnersbend.org to RSVP. Parking at 2611 NE Courtney Drive, Bend, OR, 97701.

About Partners In Care:

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and nearly 200 volunteers. In addition to community Hospice care in homes, facilities, and Hospice House, Partners In Care also provides: Home Health in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care symptom management and support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss.

Partners In Care has achieved a five-star hospice and home health rating from patient and family surveys through CMS in 2024. The nonprofit is also a five-star We Honor Veterans national hospice partner (one of only three in the whole state of Oregon), selected by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization as a leader in caring for veterans’ unique needs at end of life. Partners In Care was also chosen by the Central Oregon community as the Bend Bulletin’s ‘Best of Bend’ hospice for 2024.

partnersbend.org • 541-382-5882