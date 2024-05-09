Partners In Care Expands Bereavement Program to Include Child Loss Support Group

Partners In Care is expanding its bereavement program to include a workshop and grief support group for parents who have experienced the loss of a child.

The first event as part of this expanded program will be a free community workshop entitled “Cultivating resilience after the loss of a child,” planned for May 24 at the Partners In Care Bend campus. Losing a child is one of the most painful experiences a parent can endure. This workshop provides a safe space to explore themes of grief and resilience, allowing participants to gain tools and insights on coping with their loss. Facilitated by experienced bereavement staff from Partners In Care, this event offers both professional guidance and community support.

The half-day workshop from 10am to 3pm on May 24 is open to all community members who have lost a child of any age. Partners In Care recommends attendees be at least six months past their loss. Advanced registration is required as spaces are limited. Registration information can be found on the workshop page.

Following the workshop, the bereavement staff at Partners In Care plans to implement a grief support group in the fall, much like the groups already taking place quarterly, specifically for parents who have experienced the death of a child.

“I have not experienced the pain of losing a child, but I have spent many hours counseling those who have. Experts tell us there is no grief more devastating, and I would agree it is life-shattering. For this reason, I am grateful that the bereavement department will soon be offering a workshop and support group for parents going through this difficult process,” said Carla Purusa, Partners In Care bereavement coordinator. “The group will not only provide support but also the knowledge, understanding, and skills required to navigate what seems an impossible journey in the beginning.”

This expanded program is starting due to a generous donation from Central Oregon community member, Jerry Colonna. Colonna’s partnership with Partners In Care is tied to his personal journey through grief and a desire to offer comfort to others in their darkest moments.

“I want to leave my small part of the planet a little better than I found it,” said Colonna.

This workshop and future grief support groups for parents experiencing loss have all been made possible by the generous support of Colonna.

Parents interested in attending the workshop should register online. Community members with questions can contact the bereavement department at Partners In Care at 541-382-5882.

About Partners In Care:

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000-square-mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and nearly 200 volunteers. In addition to community Hospice care in homes, facilities, and Hospice House, Partners In Care also provides: Home Health in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care symptom management and support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss.

partnersbend.org