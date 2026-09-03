Partners In Care Invites Community to Annual Bereavement Event

Partners In Care invites community members to gather in remembrance and celebration of loved ones at its annual Light Up A Life community bereavement event on Thursday, October 1, from 6-8pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, located at 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend.

This free community event offers a meaningful opportunity for individuals and families to honor the lives of those they have lost while connecting with others in a supportive and compassionate setting. The evening will feature a luminaria walk, live music and a name reading ceremony recognizing loved ones who have passed.

Guests are encouraged to submit the names and photos of those they wish to honor as part of the ceremony. Refreshments will be provided, and all members of the community are welcome to attend.

Light Up A Life provides a space for remembrance, reflection, and community connection, welcoming anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one, regardless of whether they have received services from Partners In Care.

To learn more visit PartnersBend.org/Light.

PartnersBend.org