Partners In Care Scores in Top 20% for Excellence in Hospice Care

Partners In Care announced its recognition as a top-performing hospice organization in the nation, achieving a place in the top 20% of the SHP (Strategic Healthcare Programs) national CAHPS Hospice benchmark rankings. This distinction reflects Partners In Care’s commitment to providing exceptional, compassionate care to patients and families during life’s most tender moments.

The CAHPS Hospice survey—centered around the experience of caregivers—measures quality of care across multiple categories, including communication, emotional and spiritual support and timely responsiveness. Partners In Care surpassed the SHP national average in every quality measure, underscoring the organization’s dedication to excellence through the eyes of those who matter most: the families served.

“Being recognized at the national level is a profound honor and a reflection of our team’s unwavering devotion to comfort, dignity and support,” said Greg Hagfors, CEO of Partners In Care. “We hold the trust families place in us with deep responsibility and this achievement speaks volumes about the caliber of care our staff provides every day.”

Partners In Care continues to lead in hospice innovation, providing services across Central Oregon with a mission rooted in compassion, integrity and respect. This recent milestone reinforces its reputation as a beacon of excellence in end-of-life care.

About Partners In Care

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the leading provider of hospice, home health and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and over 200 volunteers. In addition to community Hospice care in homes, facilities and Hospice House, Partners In Care also provides: Home Health in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care symptom management and support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss.

Partners In Care has achieved a five-star hospice and home health rating from patient and family surveys through CMS in 2025. The nonprofit is also a five-star We Honor Veterans national hospice partner (one of only three in the whole state of Oregon), selected by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization as a leader in caring for veterans’ unique needs at end of life. Partners In Care was also chosen by the Central Oregon community as the Bend Bulletin’s ‘Best of Bend’ hospice for 2024.

partnersbend.org