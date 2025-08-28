Partners In Care Selected as Beneficiary of the 2025 Great Drake Park Duck Race

Partners In Care is thrilled to announce its selection by the Mt. Bachelor Rotary Club as one of the nonprofit beneficiaries of the 36th annual Great Drake Park Duck Race, taking place on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at Drake Park in Bend.

“We are honored to be chosen as one of the community organizations benefiting from this long-standing event,” says Lisa Hurley, chief operations officer. “As an established care provider in this community, we recognize the impact of this event and are grateful to be a part of the Great Drake Park Duck Race.”

This beloved community event, hosted by Bend-area Rotary Clubs and Credit Unions Working Together, has raised over $1.1 million for Central Oregon nonprofits since its inception in 1990. This year, Partners In Care joins Family Access Network, Latino Community Association and Deschutes Children’s Foundation as featured beneficiaries.

Proceeds from duck sales directly support Partners In Care’s mission to provide compassionate hospice, home health, and palliative care services to individuals and families throughout 10,000 square miles of Central Oregon. Every duck sold helps sustain Partners In Care’s position as a leading provider of end-of-life care — an excellence reflected in its prestigious 5-star hospice rating from Medicare.

Duck race tickets are available for just $5 each and can be purchased online at theduckrace.com. Be sure to select Partners In Care as your chosen beneficiary. Every ticket enters a duck into the race for a chance to win nearly $16,000 in prizes, all while supporting compassionate community services across Central Oregon.

About Partners In Care:

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and over 200 volunteers. In addition to community Hospice care in homes, facilities, and Hospice House, Partners In Care also provides: Home Health in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care symptom management and support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss.

Partners In Care has achieved a five-star hospice and home health rating from patient and family surveys through CMS in 2025. The nonprofit is also a five-star We Honor Veterans national hospice partner (one of only three in the whole state of Oregon), selected by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization as a leader in caring for veterans’ unique needs at end of life. Partners In Care was also chosen by the Central Oregon community as the Bend Bulletin’s ‘Best of Bend’ hospice for 2024.

partnersbend.org