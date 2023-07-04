Partners In Care — Your Leader in Hospice & Home Health Care Across Central Oregon

For over 40 years, Partners In Care has been providing individualized post-acute and end-of-life care throughout Central Oregon. We are unique among hospice, home health, and palliative care organizations, operating as an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit managed by executives and medical professionals who live in Central Oregon. We are also guided by a board of directors with strong connections in the community, and decisions are made locally by leadership our employees interact with daily. Partners In Care is rooted in the local community and has a long history of providing compassionate, professional care for our neighbors.

Partners In Care offers career opportunities that support patients and their families during their most difficult and challenging times — recovering from surgery, living with a chronic or serious illness, coping with a terminal condition, or dealing with the loss of a loved one. Partners In Care employees gain valuable experience in a special medical field, expand professional knowledge, and make a real impact on the lives of others. A career at Partners In Care isn’t just a job for our employees — It’s a way of getting more out of life and giving back to your community.

“I am fortunate to work alongside the most amazing humans providing compassionate, life-affirming care through one of life’s transitions we will all experience. It is a privilege to be part of a team and organization that supports our Central Oregon community in a profound way,” said Jenni Carver Ross, RN, Hospice House manager.

With over 200 employees, Partners In Care is one of the larger nonprofits in Central Oregon. With the important mission of caring for the seriously and terminally ill across 10,000 square miles, each of our team members plays a critical role. Partners In Care has five full-time hospice or palliative care physicians on staff, over 100 nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), social workers, physical, occupational, and speech therapists, chaplains, grief counselors, Transitions coordinators, clinical administrative staff, and a whole administrative team to support those serving patients.

A testament to the team at Partners In Care, for the second year in a row, we were recognized with five stars on the CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) Hospice Survey, which measures family satisfaction with hospice care teams. This recognition places Partners In Care in the upper five percent of hospice programs in Oregon and ten percent nationally and is one of only two hospices in Oregon with this five-star quality rating.

“We are very proud of our team and the exemplary care that our clinicians provide every day to our patients, their family members, and caregivers,” said Kristi Williams, RN, quality program manager at Partners In Care. “This recognition is a testament to the strong, patient-focused team we have here at Partners In Care.”

Our mission centers around focusing on patient satisfaction, and we measure success by making lasting, positive contributions in the communities we serve. As the name Partners In Care suggests, our multi-disciplinary team not only serves patients and families but is also a valuable partner with other community resources and organizations, coordinating care, providing educational offerings, and meeting a broad spectrum of needs for many population segments to give back to the community that supports us so much.

Learn more about careers at Partners In Care.

partnersbend.org