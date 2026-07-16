Partnership Announced to Bring Natural Grocers to Downtown Redmond

The City of Redmond is pleased to announce a new partnership that will bring Natural Grocers, a Lakewood, Colorado-based natural and organic foods retailer, to the heart of downtown. The company will open a new store in the former JoAnn’s Fabrics building at 732 SW 6th St., made possible through a collaboration with the Redmond Urban Renewal Agency (RURA). RURA has approved a forgivable grant of up to $500,000 to Natural Grocers for building improvements, an investment that advances the agency’s mission to spur private development, revitalize key commercial corridors, and expand essential amenities for the community.

Natural Grocers’ new Redmond location is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027.

“We’re excited to welcome Natural Grocers to Redmond’s downtown community,” said Brandon Cook-Bostick, Chair of the Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee. “Their investment will bring new life to a prominent commercial location while expanding access to healthy, affordable food options for residents, especially those who currently lack a walkable grocery store in the downtown area.”

Natural Grocers plans to invest approximately $2 million in substantial building improvements to transform the site and support long-term operations. Planned upgrades include interior and exterior renovations, modernization to meet operational and customer service standards, and the addition of energy‑efficient systems that align with the company’s sustainability commitments.

“At Natural Grocers, we believe every community deserves access to affordable organic and natural groceries, high-quality supplements and free nutrition education,” said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing for Natural Grocers. “We’re excited about the opportunity to bring those resources to Redmond. As a family-founded company, we care deeply about becoming part of the communities we serve, and we appreciate the collaboration and support we’ve received from the city throughout this process.”

The addition of Natural Grocers is expected to strengthen Redmond’s retail diversity, increase local access to health‑focused products, and support ongoing economic development downtown. Additional details, including construction timelines and opening dates, will be announced as the project advances.

Since 1995, RURA has worked to attract businesses and downtown investment as prescribed in the Downtown Urban Renewal Plan. Grant and loan incentives are available to support new and existing businesses to help make projects a reality. In 2025, over $110,000 in Urban Renewal resources were invested in partnership with 11 small businesses, leveraging nearly $1 million of new projects. Stated another way, every $1 of public funding has catalyzed $9 of private investment in downtown Redmond resulting in growth of the total property valuation of over 600%.

redmondoregon.gov