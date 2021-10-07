Pastini Celebrates 20 Years of Pasta Passion & Other Old Mill Happenings

(Pastini is celebrating its 20th anniversary | Photo courtesy of the Old Mill District)

The Old Mill District has a lot happening this fall, from Pastini’s 20th anniversary to gearing up for winter fun.

Pastini Celebrates 20 Years

Voted Best Pasta in Central Oregon three years in a row by Source Weekly, Pastini is celebrating 20 years of pasta passion and fine wine with weekly raffles, including the grand prize of date night for two for a full year.

Learn more here: pastini.com/20th .

Adventure Time With REI

From winter camping to cross country skiing and snowshoe basics, your outdoor enthusiasts at REI are offering a number of virtual fall classes to get you ready for the winter adventures ahead.

Learn more here: oldmilldistrict.com/shops/rei .

Hello Sunshine

Nestled in between Francesca’s and J. Jill is Hello Sunshine, a unique boutique offering a mix of handpicked artisan giftware, jewelry, handbags, greeting cards, clothing and more.

Learn more here: oldmilldistrict.com/shops/hello-sunshine

Bend Design Conference Returns Friday, October 22

This year, Bend Design brings together the brightest and boldest minds in eco design, social justice, education, sustainable fashion and social media to explore what it means to be human in a world where the role of design is constantly shifting.

Learn more here: oldmilldistrict.com/blog/events/bend-design-virtual-creative-thinking-conference-oct-21-22.