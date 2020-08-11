Patch Up Patch Fundraiser Takes Place August 15

(Photo | Courtesy of River Place Food Cart Yard and Tap House)

A fundraiser will be held Saturday, August 15 at River’s Place Food Cart Yard and Tap House off Purcell Boulevard to support Patch Hailey. Patch, who will turn two years old in September, had his life take a drastic turn when he visited his pediatrician in late July and ended up being airlifted to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. The doctors there found tumors in his stomach and pressing on his heart, lungs and kidneys, and diagnosed him with neuroblastoma. Patch started chemotherapy a few days later, and was told he would have to live in the hospital for the next several weeks.

All proceeds from pints of Silver Moon’s “F*ck Cancer” beer will go straight to benefit one of Bend’s youngest community members as he fights cancer. Patch’s pals are grateful for River’s Place offering to host this fundraiser. The money will help ease the financial burden on Patch’s family, who for the foreseeable future will need to be away from their home in Bend as Patch receives treatment in Portland.

The fundraiser will take place all day, starting at 11am and ending at 8pm. Raffle winners will be announced at 8pm, and do not have to be present to win. For more information, including a list of the generous sponsors and awesome raffle prizes, visit the River’s Place Facebook page and click on the Patch up Patch! event link.

WHAT: Patch Up Patch Fundraiser

WHEN: 11am-8pm, August 15

WHERE: River’s Place Food Cart Yard and Tap House, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend

brittmix@gmail.com • rachelnwheeler@gmail.com