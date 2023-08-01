Pharmacy Clerk Training Program Now Available Statewide in Oregon

“Our goal is to introduce neurodiverse and disabled students to allied health careers such as pharmacy clerks. Newly trained workers are needed most in rural Oregon, because that’s where the pharmacy clerk shortages are most acute,” said workability’s founder Sheila Jordan.

workability LLC has contracted with the State of Oregon’s Pre-Employment Training Services (Pre-ETS) department to provide career exploration and summer work experience for students with I/DD aged 15 to 21 who reside anywhere in Oregon. I/DD stands for intellectual and developmental disabilities, and can encompass autism spectrum disorder, down syndrome,, ADHD, sensory processing disorder, deaf or hard of hearing, to name just a few.

So far, there are fewer than 10 students enrolled in this unique program, and there are 40 more slots available.

The requirements for participating in this program are:

A current Oregon student in secondary or post-secondary education.

Receiving services under an Individual Education Plan (IEP) or 504 Plan, or has a documented disability, and

Between the ages of 15-21.

How workability will support students’ career exploration, training and summer work experience*:

They’ll receive access to a free, online training program at no cost.

They must complete the online training program before they can start a summer work experience . The online training is 15 hours long, and can be done at their own pace. It’s best to online learning start right away so they will be ready for a summer work experience.

workability will provide weekly, online support groups where students can ask questions about what they are learning and get answers. These will be led by a licensed pharmacist.

Once students complete the online training, we will help them to land a paid summer work experience in a pharmacy or other healthcare setting in the community where you reside.

You can also complete the forms found at the links below, and email them to us at jobsacrossthespectrum@gmail.com, and we will get back to you right away!

English: sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/de1723.pdf

Spanish: sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/ds1723.pdf

workability owns and operates workability.one, a specialty job board that connects neurodiverse and disabled job seekers with inclusive employers nationwide. workability also provides workforce development programs and continuing education for human resources professionals.

