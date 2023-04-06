Phil’s Trailhead Skills Area Maintenance Starts April 10

In partnership with the Deschutes National Forest, Bend-Fort Rock District, Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA) announces Phase 1 of maintenance activities at the skills area adjacent to Phil’s Trailhead, a popular mountain biking area in Bend.

The skills area will be closed to the public from approximately April 10-21 while the work is completed. The length of the closure is dependent on snow melt and the pace of the work. The public is advised to stay out of the area for safety and to avoid impeding the progress of the work. Phil’s trailhead parking and the trails that leave from the trailhead will be open; however, due to weather, many trails may be impassable or too muddy to ride.

The skills area has degraded over time because maintenance needs have outpaced the ability of volunteers to do the work. This maintenance effort will reconfigure the skills area to have greater sustainability and provide enhanced opportunities for riders of all ages and abilities.

Specifically, Phase 1 includes removing the existing pump track near the parking lot and the rollers adjacent to the pump track to provide dirt to reshape the main jump lines and relocating the pump track adjacent to the main jump lines. It is important to use dirt found onsite instead of importing dirt so as not to introduce weeds to the area.

Eventually, Phase 2 will include enhancing skill progression opportunities in the area where the pump track and rollers are now. The envisioned skills options will include rollers, rock features, drops and more. The area will be an excellent place for coaches to take groups and for families and groups of friends wishing to session features and build confidence and riding skills. The slalom course approximately 0.2 miles from the parking area will remain as is and is not part of either phase of the project.

The budget for the project comes from donations to COTA. Currently, only Phase 1 is funded. COTA is seeking donations to fund Phase 2 and anticipates implementing Phase 2 in the spring of 2024, or as soon as funds can be raised.

“COTA has been hearing from riders that Bend needs better places to practice skills like drops, jumps and riding over rocks,” said Emmy Andrews, COTA’s executive director. “The Phil’s skills area is the perfect place to offer those opportunities. COTA has been working hard to raise funds for the work and we are confident the public is going to love the result.”

COTA is managing the work under their Volunteer Service Agreement with the U.S. Forest Service. COTA has hired Black Sage Dirt Works, a local professional trail building company owned by Kyle Jameson. Kyle, also known as KJ, is nationally known for his creative vision and quality trails. He built the Royal Flush trail in 2021. By using a mini-excavator, Kyle can do the work much more efficiently and effectively than would be possible if it was done by volunteers using hand tools.

“Black Sage Dirt Works built Royal Flush and it has become an instant classic,” said Alex Brieger, COTA’s trails program manager. “We at COTA are stoked to work with KJ again. The Phil’s skills area is going to be a great place for riders of all ages and abilities to hang out and build skills.”

Phil’s trailhead hosts approximately 500,000 visits per year by mountain bikers, walkers and trail runners. It is consistently ranked one of the top mountain biking destinations in Oregon.

cotamtb.com