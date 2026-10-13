Pie Maison Offers a Premium Euro-Styled Pie Experience in Downtown Bend

(Photo by Tina Paymaster)

Let’s face it… the Earth rotates most effectively on its axis based primarily on humanity’s proximity to and the availability of exceptional pies! Comforting, satisfying and aromatic, there’s nothing like the experience of a delicious slice of hand-crafted pie and now Bend is fortunate enough to have a new Old Town outlet for Central Oregon pie aficionados of all stripes.

Co-owners and founders Brittany Ellenberg and Amy Bertram opened the doors to Pie Maison this past summer and the enthusiastic response has been appetizingly phenomenal. Pie Maison operates as a traditional European bistro pie house “where classic comfort meets refined craft” by using carefully selected recipes and only the finest ingredients for their baked goods.

“Amy has started a few businesses before and we’ve been in Bend for about three years,” Ellenberg tells CBN. “So we really wanted to start something in the community. We wanted to do something entrepreneurial and we looked for gaps in the market and luckily this spot opened up back in April. It was a quick turnaround and originally we hoped to open earlier this summer.”

Their dream to create a deluxe Euro-styled pie shop right in downtown Bend that elevates pie from a simple nostalgic dessert into an everyday luxury has been realized. Featuring stark minimalist decor in a somewhat acoustically challenged space, Pie Maison is providing a premium pie experience to hungry locals and out-of-town visitors alike. Ellenberg and Bertram recently celebrated their grand opening on August 29 in their fresh location next to The Oxford Hotel in a space previously occupied by their friends who own Brown Bag Popcorn Company.

“We were married in Italy and we go to Europe often,” Ellenberg explains on the shop’s inspirations. “We really enjoy the European lifestyle of community, fresh ingredients, sitting down enjoying a meal, having a place to gather, and not the rush of it. We’re one for sourcing things locally, so we have Hood River Marionberries, we hand-juice and hand-zest our lemons every morning. I don’t use seed oil in my butter crust. It’s a pate brisse butter crust, which is French, and it’s a flaky all-butter crust. Everything from the ingredients to the interiors of the store with the herringbone floors and the walnut, we wanted to create a very different environment for Bend and make you feel like you’re sitting down and having a treat for yourself.”

Their specialty menu currently offers five staple pies: Marionberry Streusel, S’Mores, Cookies and Cream, Lemon Meringue, and a gluten-free Marionberry Streusel. A rotating menu of seasonal favorites for the holidays will be available and are already being set up for pre-orders.

“People are certainly really raving about our pies and the quality of them and how delicious they are and the variety of our flavors,” Bertram adds. “There’s something for everyone. We get people that want a more traditional pie who go for the Marionberry and there’s people who are chocolate lovers and they’ll go for the S’Mores pie. We’ve already had people wanting to order for birthdays and celebrations and Thanksgiving, so that’s been really fantastic.”

Their fall flavors are already hitting the counter this week that will bolster their lineup with Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spiced Latte, and a Pecan and a Salted Caramel Apple Pie coming later.

Pie Maison is located at 920 NW Bond St., #106, in Bend and is open 1-9pm Tuesday-Saturday. For by-the-slice or whole pie prices, ordering or more info please call or visit them online.

piemaison.com • 541-241-8719