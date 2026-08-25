Pine Nursery Park Project is Wrapping Up

Bend Park and Recreation District is working on finishing touches to its project at Pine Nursery Park. New amenities are open now, and others final elements will be finished by early fall.

Pine Nursery Park is a 159-acre community park that has been developed in phases since 2006. The current project includes features identified in the park’s approved concept plan and is a high-priority project in both the district’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan and the 2024 midterm update. Pine Nursery Park is one of the most visited parks with approximately one million annual visits.

The project included many improvements across the park, including a pedestrian connection to Deschutes Market Road, a new full court basketball court, eight new pickleball courts, off-leash area improvements, lighting and paving repair for the perimeter loop trail, conversion of infields to artificial turf, addition of sports field lighting and maintenance area improvements, including a new storage shed and fencing.

Collaborating with partners

The work also reflects collaboration with Oregon Adaptive Sports and the Bend Pickleball Club. A storage space has been improved for exclusive use by Oregon Adaptive Sports, and half of the funding for the new pickleball courts was raised by Bend Pickleball Club. There are now 24 pickleball courts at the park with eight courts always open for drop-in public use except during a few annual tournaments.

“Collaborating with partners and seeking opportunities to collaborate is on display at Pine Nursery Park, and it serves the community best when we’re able to align goals and resources,” said Jase Newton, BPRD recreation services director.

Responsible lighting additions

New dark-sky compliant lighting is being added to an improved perimeter paved pathway. It is also added to the ball fields along with new artificial infield turf surfacing. The lighting and the surface improvement will allow for more use in fall and spring when there is less daylight.

“By enhancing existing amenities, the district can deliver greater value to the community, expand recreation opportunities, and ensure responsible stewardship of public resources,” added Newton.

The project was completed by Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company following a competitive bid process. The project total was approximately $8 million.

Learn more at the Pine Nursery Park webpage.

bendparksandrec.org