Pink Duck 5k: Speak Up to Fight Human Trafficking

Lace up your sneakers and wear pink: IN OUR BACKYARD (IOB) invites Bend and all of Central Oregon to join the third annual Speak Up Pink Duck 5K on Sunday, June 7, at 11am at the Athletic Club of Bend. This family-friendly, all-ages event raises awareness and funds to equip Central Oregon students with life-saving knowledge about trafficking prevention through the Teens Against Trafficking community program.

More Than a Race: The Pink Duck Challenge

At each mile marker, participants pick up a pink rubber duck, a symbol of a trusted adult in their life. But the Pink Duck Challenge goes far deeper than a fun gimmick.

Many abusers and traffickers ﬁrst present themselves as trusted ﬁgures. IOB’s program helps students recognize when a trusted relationship turns unsafe, understand what to do in that moment, and know critically that they have nothing to be ashamed of. Participants are encouraged to tell three people what they learned, connect our community to the national resource hotline, and spread awareness one conversation at a time. All ages participate.

Can’t Make It In Person? Waddle Your Own Way.

The race is also available for virtual participation from June 7 to June 14. Waddle wherever you are!

Why It Matters: Wear pink. Run to protect their freedom. Prevention starts with awareness.

2,500 Central Oregon students are protected each year through the Teens Against Trafficking Program.

NCMEC reported 19 missing kids recovered at the Super Bowl through collaborative partnerships within one week of the game.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Location: Athletic Club of Bend — 61615 Athletic Club Bend Drive, Bend

Schedule: 10am – Registration Opens | 11am – 5K Begins

Register: InOurBackyard.org | $30 includes a race t-shirt.

About In Our Backyard:

In Our Backyard (IOB) is a national nonproﬁt anti-trafficking leader with more than 17 years of experience in the ﬁght against sex and labor trafficking. Through its efforts, IOB empowers communities to prevent trafficking and creates actionable pathways to freedom.

InOurBackyard.org