Plan Ahead to File Manual W-2 Form Submissions Online in January 2026

Beginning with tax year 2025, the Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) requires that all manual W-2 Form submissions, including those submitted using the DOR iWire spreadsheet, must now be filed electronically through your Revenue Online account.

This change is part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to streamline reporting processes, improve data accuracy, and enhance the security of taxpayer information. As a result, manual W-2 Forms and iWire spreadsheet submissions will no longer be accepted through non-logged in entry.

Starting with the 2026 tax year, DOR will also require taxpayers to submit 1099 Forms through a Revenue Online account, including manual entries and those submitted using the DOR iWire spreadsheet.

Customers who do not already have a Revenue Online account are encouraged to create one in advance of the Form W-2 filing deadline on January 31, 2026 to avoid delays or potential penalties.

For detailed information, instructions, and support, please visit our iWire webpage.

Customers can also visit DOR’s YouTube page for instructions on how to create a Revenue Online account.

Customers who need further assistance can contact DOR at iwire.dor@dor.oregon.gov.

Keep your Workforce Strong with Oregon’s Work Share Program

Thousands of Oregon employers have used Work Share benefits to help bridge the gap during a business downturn and avoid layoffs. Work Share allows employers to reduce work hours for their employees by providing partial unemployment insurance benefits that supplement their workers’ reduced wages.

Learn more by attending an introductory webinar for employers: Introduction to Work Share, held every Tuesday at 10am.

If you already participate in Work Share, we have a webinar to help when working with the program: Navigating your Work Share Plan held every Thursday from 2-4pm.

We also just added a new Webinar for Employees/claimants, held every Friday, at 2pm to go over the program and help with employee questions.

Join the Oregon Employment Department Advisory Council

The Oregon Employment Department (OED) is looking for new members to join our Advisory Council, which helps guide policies and programs for unemployment insurance and employment services. The Council meets virtually once per quarter.

The Council includes:

Four employer representatives

Four employee representatives

Up to three public representatives

We currently have:

Four employer openings

One employee opening

Up to two public openings

If you want to help shape the future of employment services in Oregon, we’d love to hear from you!

You can apply for the position here. Applications are open through August 31, 2025. For questions, contact Sravya Tadepalli, Senior Legislative Advisor, at Sravya.tadepalli@employ.oregon.gov.

Medical Providers:

Join Our Lunch & Learn Webinar

Grab your lunch and spend an hour with us learning time-saving tips for working with the Paid Leave Oregon program. In this zoom webinar, we’ll give you a quick overview of the program and share step-by-step tips for filling out medical verification forms correctly and efficiently.

When: First Tuesday of every month, now through December

Time: 12-1pm

Register now: Lunch & Learn: Paid Leave for Medical Providers

New Law Boosts Small Businesses in Oregon

Oregon to do more to prioritize small business in state procurement

Governor Tina Kotek has signed House Bill 2337, creating a new state procurement program designed to give Oregon’s small businesses a competitive edge. The law encourages state agencies to spend more locally, keeping dollars circulating in our communities.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the heartbeat of Oregon’s vibrancy,” said Governor Kotek. “This law helps level the playing field so they can compete with larger companies.”

Under the new law:

Small businesses can apply for an Oregon Small Business Enterprise (OSBE) certification through Business Oregon (OBDD), helping them compete for state contracts.

The Department of Administrative Services (DAS) will set statewide targets for small business contracts, expanding opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

House Bill 2337 is a big step toward strengthening Oregon’s economy — one small business at a time.