Plan New Home Plumbing with Burlingame CA Plumber & Construction Company

It’s important to pay attention to how you plan your new home’s plumbing since this will set the stage for how the system functions in the future. You want to consider your current needs in each are of the house and the best way to prevent potential issues.

By working with a reputable and trusted plumber in your Burlingame area, you can rest assured a good start to your build. An experienced company like Castillo Plumbing understands the complexities of constructing a new plumbing system and will support you as the homeowner through each stage.

Preparing Your New Home’s Plumbing System

Building a new home from scratch is exciting but requires much planning and preparation. You want systems like the plumbing to be done correctly from the start. A poor system can lead to leaks and water damage that requires extensive renovations down the road.

You can follow many tips and trick for plumbing a new home, but following the guidance of a California plumbing professional with extensive knowledge and expertise will be most beneficial.

Water shut off valves

Having accessibility to your shut-off valves when there’s an emergency is critical. Leaks need to be addressed as soon as you notice them. When you can readily shut the valve off, it makes this simple and straightforward. All fixture and plumbing connections should have a valve close by.

The location should be accessible without having to struggle to reach it. The recommendation is to have as much f the plumbing together as is feasible. Valves can be placed near the water heater and other appliances. Two valves for each sink will enable turning off the hot and cold water when appropriate.

Leak detection system

You can protect you plumbing system ideally by investing in a leak detection system. Leaks can rapidly lead to thousands of dollars in damage, particularly when left undetected for a prolonged period. Once found, pooling water with bacteria is forming, water damage is developing, and mold is growing.

A leak detection system is effective in alerting homeowners of developing issues. If there’s a leak or another concern, homeowners will know right away and can address the problem immediately. The investment is worth the returns in savings from less leaks, fewer damages, and lower repair costs.

Consider current and future plumbing needs

You might be satisfied with your current home’s layout and the plumbing system plan, but that could change in the future. You may find that you need to add another bathroom, want to put an outdoor kitchen on the patio, or create a living space in the unfinished basement

It’s easier to plan for these things when building a new property than after its completion. A plumbing contractor will work with you to have connections in place for your current needs and those that will work for you as your life grows and changes.

Kitchen connections

Many plumbing connections go into the kitchen since it’s the hardest working room in the home. The plumbing and kitchen layout should function cohesively. You want to work with an extensively trained and experienced plumbing company for your water treatment tools, the sink, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

A cold-water line is needed for various systems which will need to be factored in when shopping for appliances. If water quality is a concern, you’ll need to think about a softener or purifier. These are all critical factors for an efficient and functional kitchen space with the ideal plumbing system.

Water pressure regulator

When building a house with a new plumbing system, it’s recommended to invest in a water heater regulator. A trained profession will install and set the pressure and address questions or concerns regarding water pressure during your home’s build and following its completion.

While you don’t want the pressure to be too low, a pressure that’s set too high can harm the pipes and other aspects of the new plumbing system. Professional plumbers advise that homeowners heed on the side of caution before setting it too high. Read here for plumbing tips all homeowners should know.

Final Thought

Whether you’re building a new home or renovating an older, historic property, it’s vital to consult with a plumbing contractor for an inspection of the property and to help with planning for a new or updated plumbing system.

A Birlingame, CA, plumbing professional will address all questions and concerns and ensure that any previously completed work is professional and safe. For new construction, the contractor will make sure the connections fit current needs but also accommodate an evolving lifestyle.

Quality, licensed plumbers strive to provide swift and efficient services that culminate into a healthy and safe plumbing system.