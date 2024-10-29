Planning for the Future of La Pine with Comprehensive Plan Update

The La Pine Comprehensive Plan sets out a series of goals and policies that will guide growth and development in the community over the next 20 years. The Comprehensive Plan is La Pine’s primary land use policy document and directs departmental work plans as well as the city zoning and development code. The Comprehensive Plan helps articulate La Pine’s goals for the future related to housing, economy, community, infrastructure, government, parks, trails, and natural resources.

Participants in the process will review future land use alternatives and identify which elements best serve the community’s vision for the La Pine Comprehensive Plan. Feedback from the community will ensure the preferred land use alternatives for the City of La Pine are aligned with the Vision Statement, and new comprehensive plan goals and policies reflect the community’s aspirations for the future of the community.

