Playful Paws Cat Café Celebrates Third Birthday and 450 Adoptions

Playful Paws Cat Café is celebrating three years of cats, community and cozy vibes, and more than 450 cat adoptions, with a Parking Lot Pawty on Saturday, September 19, from 10am-2pm.

Since opening in August 2023, Playful Paws has partnered with local rescue organization CCREW to help adoptable cats find forever homes.

“What started as a pretty big leap of faith has turned into something I’m incredibly proud of,” said April Ferguson, owner of Playful Paws Cat Café. “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us—and especially to the people who have opened their homes to our cats.”

The free Parking Lot Pawty will feature:

Local vendors

Music

Raffle to win a 1-year Cat Lounge Pass

Special cat lounge mini-visits

Adoptable cats from CCREW

For more information about the celebration, cat lounge visits or adoptable cats, visit www.playfulpawscatcafe.com or follow @playfulpawscatcafe on Facebook and Instagram.