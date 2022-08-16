Police Chief Advisory Council Members Selected

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz announces the new members of the Police Chief’s Advisory Council.

Over the past 18 years, the Police Chief’s Advisory Council has served as an engagement and communication tool for creating and maintaining relationships with the community.

The Police Chief’s Advisory Council will serve three critical missions:

To advise the Chief of Police and the Police Department on various issues from the community perspective.

To act as a communication conduit between community networks and the Police Department.

To enhance trust between the community and the law enforcement agencies that serve them.

Chief Krantz and a team of City of Bend employees considered 64 applications and selected 19 members to join the advisory council. Those interested were required to fill out an application and complete a limited volunteer background check.

As members of the Police Chief’s Advisory Council, they will be expected to conduct a ridealong with an officer, participate in the Community Academy, and attend 90-minute monthly meetings that will focus on community problem solving. They may also observe some police training and create an annual outcome plan for the Advisory Council. Members will serve as community contacts. Members will typically serve a two-year term and the application process will be reopened annually to include additional voices on the advisory council.

“I appreciate these 19 community members’ willingness to volunteer to be a part of the Police Chief’s Advisory Council,” Chief Krantz said. “I value our community’s thoughts, opinions and concerns and expect this group will help us better serve the community.”

Chief Krantz sought a diverse group of members to reflect the Bend community, and the new members of the Police Chief’s Advisory Council range in age from 29 to 79 and hail from all quadrants of the City of Bend. They are:

Elizabeth Allen

Lisa Anderson

Angelica Bocanegra-Chavez

Julie Borshell

Michael Chamness

Lance Gomez

Charles Johannessen, Jr.

Hans Jorgensen

Steven Koski

Joel Lee

Terry Leggert

Marcus LeGrand

Jennifer Lingard

Kelly Musgrove

Caroline Ramoz

Julie Sandvigen

Stephen Tilden

Laura Winberry

Kelly Windolph

