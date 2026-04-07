Political Signs Prohibited in County Road Rights of Way

As the May 19 primary election approaches, the Deschutes County Road Department reminds political campaigns and supporters to keep political signs out of county road rights of way. The County will remove any signs placed there.

“Deschutes County Code strictly prohibits political signs in county road rights of way,” said Chris Doty, Deschutes County Road Department director. “Signs placed along roadways can create safety hazards by blocking sight lines, distracting drivers and limiting the visibility of traffic control devices.”

Political campaigns and supporters are responsible for making sure signs are not placed in public road rights of way. Property owners and campaigns can use the interactive map on the Deschutes County Dial website to find the approximate right of way lines.

County code allows campaign signs to be posted on private property in unincorporated areas of the county with the landowner’s permission. Signs may be displayed up to 30 days before an election and must be removed within five days after the election.

Political signs are also prohibited in state highway rights of way. These boundary lines are not always clearly marked. Before placing a sign near a state highway, please contact the Oregon Department of Transportation through its “Ask ODOT” online portal.

deschutes.org