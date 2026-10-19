Political Uncertainty Puts Some U.S. Companies’ Hiring Plans on Hold

(Graphic courtesy of Express Employment Professionals)

Politics is reaching beyond the ballot box and into the workplace, with two-thirds of U.S. hiring managers (66 percent) saying the current political climate affects their company, according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

The impact is nearly divided: 36 percent say it has positively affected their company, while 30 percent report a negative impact. But as employers look ahead, the bigger question for some is whether to hire now or wait for greater clarity.

Some Companies Are Waiting for Answers Before Hiring

Nearly a third of hiring managers (32 percent) say planning labor needs amid concerns about a recession or economic downturn and changes in government policies will be among their company’s biggest hiring challenges for the remainder of the year.

Among companies planning to reduce or maintain headcount during the second half of the year:

28 percent are waiting to hire until they see the outcomes of changes in government.

28 percent point to concerns about a recession or economic downturn.

23 percent are waiting for the economy to return to normal before hiring.

Job seekers are feeling the effects, too. More than 1 in 4 (28 percent) say politics has negatively affected their ability to find a new job.

Rising Costs Raise the Stakes

Nearly three-quarters of hiring managers (72 percent) say rising costs have affected their company’s ability to operate or grow, including 44 percent who report a negative impact and 28 percent who report a positive one.

The pressure is also reaching workforce budgets, with wages and compensation (41 percent), hiring budgets (40 percent) and benefits and insurance (39 percent) among the areas most impacted by recent cost increases. For some employers, however, the concern extends well beyond the next hire.

More than a third of hiring managers (35 percent) say their company won’t be able to survive much longer if wages or costs continue to increase so quickly. That figure is down significantly from 47 percent in the spring of 2022, but more than 1 in 3 hiring managers still express concern about how long their company can withstand continued increases.

Job seekers aren’t escaping the financial strain, either. Nearly nine in ten (89 percent) say rising costs have affected them, with 63 percent describing the impact as moderate or substantial.

Discover more research and real-world workforce trends from the America Employed series at ExpressPros.com/Newsroom.

Survey Methodology

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from May 19 to June 8, 2026, among 1,000 adults ages 18 and older who are employed but looking for a new job or not employed and looking for work.

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from May 13 to June 1, 2026, among 1,006 U.S. hiring decision-makers.

For full survey methodologies, please contact Sheena.Hollander@ExpressPros.com, Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

About Express Employment Professionals:

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 492,000 people globally in 2023 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

The Central Oregon Express office is located at 296 SW Columbia, Suite B, Bend, Oregon 97702 and serves Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

expresspros.com/bendor • 541-389-1505