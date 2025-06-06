Portland Homeowners, Are You Actually Ready for Summer? Most People Forget These Basics

If you’ve lived in Portland for more than a minute, you already know our summers don’t come in hot like they do in other places. They sneak in slowly—one dry day here, one warmer evening there—until suddenly you realize it’s 78 degrees, your windows are all open, and you’re eating popsicles on the porch like it’s a job. But for homeowners, that slow seasonal shift also means it’s way too easy to put off what your house needs before summer kicks into gear. And once you’re chasing yellowjackets out of your living room or realizing your deck looks like it’s been through three centuries, it’s already too late. So here’s what to actually check off your list before that perfect Portland sunshine rolls in for good.

That Damp Smell in the Basement? It’s Not Just “Portland Being Portland”

We all joke that everything smells a little damp here. Rain is kind of our brand. But if your basement still smells like wet cardboard long after the last storm passed through, don’t ignore it. Portland homes—especially the older ones we love so much—are known for their charming woodwork and unfortunately not-so-charming foundation leaks. Add in all that spring rain and the fact that your gutters probably haven’t been cleaned since the last time you tried kombucha brewing, and you’ve got a recipe for mold. It doesn’t matter if you’re allergic or not. Breathing in basement funk all summer is no way to live.

Start with your downspouts. If they’re just sort of…ending near your house, they’re not doing their job. The water needs to flow out and away, not turn your crawl space into a swamp. You can hire someone or do it yourself, but either way, ignoring drainage issues is like ignoring a raccoon in your living room and hoping it moves out on its own.

What’s Bugging You? Probably What’s Also Bugging Your House

Here’s something people don’t always think about before summer really lands: once the rain eases up, the bugs move in. The ants, the wasps, the spiders that look like they’ve been lifting weights in your garden shed all winter—they’re all on the hunt for somewhere warm and dry. Guess what that place usually is? Your home.

This is when Portland pest control services actually start to shine. They know what’s native to the area, they know how to treat it without nuking your yard, and—if you find the right company—they’ll even give you some long-term solutions so you’re not making panicked calls in mid-July because a mysterious bug is now living behind your dishwasher. You can spray, you can trap, you can ignore it, but prevention is always going to be cheaper and easier than surprise infestations.

Also, side note: if you’ve got fruit trees, you’re going to see more visitors than just your friends and neighbors. The sugar-loving bugs show up fast, and they do not care about your personal space.

Decks and Fences and Outdoor Things, Oh My

If you haven’t stepped foot on your back deck since October, give it a once-over before inviting people over for any kind of summer hang. Wood doesn’t love Portland winters. That misty moisture seeps in, and suddenly boards start warping, screws back out, and what used to be a lovely space for wine and conversation now looks like a low-budget pirate ship.

Here’s what to check: wobbly railings, loose steps, weird green buildup that’s probably algae, and any boards that give a little too much when you walk across them. If it’s salvageable, reseal it. If it’s not, replace the worst parts now before you end up having to redo the whole thing in August when lumber prices spike and everyone else has the same idea.

Also, check your fence. The one between you and the neighbor who never waves. Those posts can rot out from the base without looking too bad on the surface. Grab the post and give it a good shake. If it wiggles, it’s on borrowed time. Get it sorted before your dog discovers freedom and your neighbor’s koi pond.

What’s Actually Going on With Your Yard?

Every spring, the yards in Portland start to come alive—sometimes beautifully, sometimes aggressively. Maybe you have a lush spread of native plants and a vegetable garden that somehow survived the winter. Or maybe it’s mostly buttercups and regret. Either way, it’s time to get your backyard ready before it starts running the show.

If you’ve got patches of lawn, now’s the moment to dethatch, reseed, and fertilize. Do it too late and the summer heat will fry your progress. Mulch the garden beds before the weeds get ahead of you. And if you’re planning on adding anything new—like that raised bed you’ve been thinking about since last July—do it now before everything hardens and turns into backbreaking labor.

Yard work in Portland isn’t just about aesthetics. It’s about drainage, livability, and whether you’ll be stuck in a battle with blackberry brambles all summer because you didn’t deal with them early. You don’t have to make your backyard look like it belongs in a magazine. You just have to make it manageable enough that it doesn’t start fighting back.

Windows, Screens, and Everything in Between

Let’s talk airflow. That dreamy Portland summer breeze only works if your windows open properly and your screens aren’t ripped to shreds from last year’s attempt to “air out the house.” Check your window sills. Check the tracks. Clean out the dead bugs and whatever that sticky stuff is that somehow finds its way into every sliding window across the city.

Also, if you’re one of those people who runs a box fan facing out of the window (because central AC is still a mythical concept here), make sure the setup actually works. Tape, rubber bands, or an old kitchen towel isn’t a long-term sealing method. If bugs can get in, they will. And once they’re in, they’ll act like they pay rent.

Wrapping It Up Before the Sunshine Takes Over

Summer in Portland is wonderful—really, it is. But enjoying it starts with getting your home in shape. You don’t need to do everything all at once, and you definitely don’t need to turn your house into a construction site. Just tackle what you can now, while the rain’s still showing up every few days and the heat hasn’t started baking everything. Your future self, sitting on a freshly sealed deck, sipping something cold while the bugs stay outside where they belong, will be very thankful.