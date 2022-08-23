Postal Connections Hosts Annual Franchisee Convention

((L-R) Nick Pierce; Brandon Gale, president of PackageHub Business Center; and Pete Pierce | Photo courtesy of Postal Connections)

Postal Connections, one of the nation’s premier service centers for retail packaging, shipping, mail receiving and eBay customer-sales assistance, recently held its 20th annual franchisee convention in conjunction with the 2022 Retail Shippers Expo & Trade Show at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

During the convention, Postal Connections announced a strategic co-branding partnership with PackageHub Business Centers, which provides the Postal Connections/iSOLD It franchise system a complementary line of business services and expanded shipping carrier offerings. PackageHub currently operates more than 620 units throughout the United. The alliance improves customer online search convenience in identifying nearby locations and adds availability of more services to Postal Connections locations.

Pete and Nick Pierce, franchisees of Postal Connections in Bend, were presented the prestigious National Top Sales Award and learned more about benefits as a PackageHub member.

“The Retail Shippers Expo & Trade Show is an incredible opportunity for our franchise system,” said Fred Morache, COO of Postal Connections. “Bringing everyone together for a few days and interacting with others in the industry is valuable as we grow and develop our brand. New and longtime franchisees are able to learn what the future has in store and how to adjust offerings to local customers’ needs. The past two years confirmed for us how important our mail, shipping and business services are for people working to coordinate their careers and personal lives.”

Additionally, the Postal Connections gathering provided an opportunity for franchisees within the Postal Connections network to learn from one another and the hundreds of other attendees. Also present were companies demonstrating the latest and greatest business services to improve customers’ lives and make business easier.

Based in Frisco, Texas, Postal Connections/iSOLD It presents itself as more than a pack and ship store. Today, it is a leading provider of a wide array of business and personal services, offering convenient access to postal products, mail receiving, shipping with all leading carriers, accepting drop offs and package pickups, freight, printing, creative services, copying, fax, passport photos, notary, shredding, digital fingerprinting and other hard to find services.

Postal Connections service centers offer eBay sales assistance which includes free expert valuations using online sales value, professional listing, buyer payment collection, packaging and shipping to buyers and receiving a check typically for 60 percent to 70 percent of the sale. Seller-customers can turn unused items into cash, enjoy online anonymity and the convenience of someone else doing the job.

There are more than 40 Postal Connections/iSOLD It franchise stores in 21 states across the United States. The retail business model is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified individuals who share the company’s commitment to owner/operator involvement in the business and who are dedicated to superior customer service.

Founded in 1995, Postal Connections is a national franchise chain started in 1996 offering postal, shipping and business service stores. C. “Andy” Thompson and Fred Morache, co-directors and franchisors, purchased the Postal Connections franchise in 2007 and later purchased iSOLD It. Both brands are part of Blue Stamp Franchise Company, Inc. The franchise is the largest retail chain offering online sales services to assist customers selling on eBay and other internet sites.

