Powering the Future of Collection Operations in Central Oregon

(Photo | courtesy of Republic Services)

From Bend and Redmond, to Sisters and surrounding communities, Republic Services electric collection vehicles are becoming an increasingly familiar part of daily recycling and waste operations in Central Oregon. That presence reflects the company’s commitment to advancing sustainable solutions while delivering the reliable service customers expect.

Republic Services currently operates 11 electric collection vehicles across Central Oregon and plans to add four more by the end of 2026. The planned expansion represents the next phase of the company’s investment in electric collection operations across Central Oregon.

That growth is part of a broader fleet electrification strategy taking shape across Republic Services. In June, the company surpassed 250 electric collection vehicles in operation across its network and expects to exceed 300 by the end of 2026, continuing to grow the nation’s largest electric collection fleet.

Purpose Built

Recycling and waste collection routes are particularly well-suited for electrification because they follow predictable schedules and return to the same facility each day for overnight charging. This allows electric collection vehicles to perform the same essential work as conventional collection trucks while producing zero tailpipe emissions

during operation.

Quieter Operations

For residents, one of the most noticeable benefits is reduced noise. Electric collection vehicles operate more quietly than conventional trucks, contributing to a quieter experience in residential neighborhoods and during early

morning collections.

Advanced Safety

The vehicles are also equipped with advanced safety technologies designed to enhance driver awareness and visibility. Most trucks include features such as 360-degree camera systems, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warnings and blind-spot monitoring.

The growth of Republic Services’ electric fleet also reflects substantial investments in supporting infrastructure, including vehicle charging systems and facility enhancements designed to support electric collection operations. These investments help position the region as an important part of the company’s broader electrification strategy.

As the fleet continues to grow, Republic Services is helping shape the future of collection operations in Central Oregon through continued investments in electric vehicle technology, charging infrastructure and operational capabilities. These efforts support the long-term expansion of electric collection services while helping deliver quieter operations, advanced safety features and zero tailpipe emissions to the communities the company serves.

republicservices.com