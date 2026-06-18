PRAx Open to Celebrate Original Art by Oregon Artists from Across the State

(Current exhibits at Kate and John Stirek Gallery | Photo courtesy of Oregon State University)

The Patricia Valian Reser Center for the Creative Arts (PRAx) and Oregon State University’s Division of Extension and Engagement are inviting Oregon artists to share their work as part of the inaugural PRAx Open, a juried art exhibition featuring traditional, emerging and new media works.

“Contemporary art should not be a distant concept—something only encountered in Paris or Prague, Los Angeles or New York. Incredible artists reside in Oregon and the Tribal nations and communities of the state,” says PRAx Executive Director Peter Betjemann.

The exhibition emphasizes original art that speaks to the places where the artists live—be they rural, urban or suburban—engaging in particular with the landscapes, histories, cultures, economies or region-specific topics of such places to represent the breadth of the state and sovereign Tribal nations in Oregon.

“From mountains to oceans, forests to deserts, cities to ranchlands, Oregon’s natural diversity is one of its greatest assets,” says Betjemann. “And different issues concern different communities, from water rights and timberland to housing, urban growth, industry, ecosystem protection and many more.”

The PRAx Open aims to celebrate artists’ work, whether “cutting-edge and experimental or traditional and rooted in historical practice” that speaks to place and to the importance of community, connection and collaboration.

This exhibition also aims to support the Oregon arts economy, with artists retaining 100% of their sales. While pieces are not required to be offered for sale, the exhibition will be curated with the intent that a significant majority of the works may be purchased via direct correspondence with the artist.

“By presenting work that is for sale, direct from the artists, we aim to support the arts economy of the state at large and to create opportunities for you to bring one of the amazing pieces into your own home,” Betjemann says.

The exhibition will be primarily installed in the 3,000-square-foot Kate and John Stirek Gallery at PRAx in Corvallis on the OSU campus and is anticipated to feature the work of 25–40 artists later this year. The opening reception will be on November 19, 2026, and be on display until December 19, 2026, in time for gifts for the holiday.

Oregon artists can submit work for consideration in the PRAx Open by July 1. Submissions are free. Guidelines and other important information are available at prax.oregonstate.edu/prax-open. Please note that artwork generated by publicly available AI tools is not accepted.

oregonstate.edu • prax.oregonstate.edu