Praxis Health Expanding in Redmond

High Lakes Health Care – Praxis Health, winner of the Best Medical Group in Central Oregon five years running by The Source Weekly , is excited to announce the acquisition of a new expansive clinic. Beginning November 1, Central Oregon Family Medicine in Redmond will become part of High Lakes Health Care – Praxis Health’s statewide network of care. Redmond High Lakes Health Care primary care, along with Central Oregon Family Medicine, will be consolidated into its new location on 645 NW Fourth St.

Central Oregon Family Medicine has proudly served the Redmond community and surrounding area for over 25+ years. In an area that is currently experiencing an increasing demand in healthcare, this partnership will not only widen our capacity for care in the Redmond area, but it will also allow COFM to continue to do what they do best – deliver the highest level of healthcare experience to all patients. The COFM providers, Mark Hughes, DO and Peggy Hayner, FNP, welcome this new partnership and look forward to continuing to serve their patients and the growing Redmond community for many more years.

We believe that excellent health care begins with a meaningful, long-lasting relationship between a patient and their care team. We achieve this by compassionately listening to our patient’s personal needs, wants, desires, and goals so that the patient and their family are central to the care and medical process. This can mean putting the patient’s needs, as they define them, at the forefront of the services we provide. We are truly honored by the people who choose us as partners on their health care journey.

Praxis Health is rooted in our local communities and our goal is to remain connected to the people and places as we continue to grow. We promise to continue to deliver outstanding, personalized care to all of our patients while honoring the needs of each community that we serve.