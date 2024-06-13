Praxis Health is Expanding in Eugene with a New Medical Clinic ~ Pearl Street Medical

Praxis Health announces the grand opening of Pearl Street Medical, a new Primary Care location in Eugene, Oregon that will expand our team and provide more high-quality healthcare services for the Eugene and Springfield community. This expansion marks the continued growth of Praxis Health ( gopraxishealth.com ), Oregon’s largest, independent medical group.

Pearl Street Medical will officially open to new patients on August 1, 2024, and will be located at 1835 Pearl St., Eugene, Oregon 97401. Pearl Street Medical will be our fifth location in the Eugene and Springfield area, whose locations already offer a number of services including primary care, internal medicine, allergy and endocrinology.

Pearl Street Medical is focused on providing the highest possible level of compassionate, individualized care. As an organization that is family-owned and operated, we believe in the importance of delivering community-oriented care through accessible services that optimize the health and quality of life for all persons. We recognize that patients’ trust in their healthcare professionals is extremely valuable to clinical practice, ensuring that their personal needs are placed at the forefront.

Praxis Health is rooted in our local communities and our goal is to remain connected to the people and places as we continue to grow. We promise to continue to deliver outstanding, personalized care to all of our patients while honoring the needs of each community that we serve.

“Our commitment to supporting our community drives us to open the new Pearl Street Medical clinic. Since 1997, our founders, Drs. Kirk and Kraig Jacobson, have been at the forefront of community healthcare. They combined practices and expanded facilities to create what is now known as Oak Street Medical Clinic and Oregon Allergy Associates. Recognizing the growing healthcare needs of the community at the time, they made it their mission to support its growth. Recognized as a five-star medical home for the highest quality care and reducing healthcare costs, we focus on caring for patients through a variety of acute and chronic illnesses with the idealism of community and compassion.

“Now, in 2024, they see the need to act again and help increase access to healthcare in our community. With Pearl Street Medical Clinic, we continue their legacy of commitment and service with the support of Praxis Medical Group, striving to improve the health and well- being of those we serve.

“We welcome all those looking for a new healthcare home.” ~ Dr. Viet Tran, Regional Administrator