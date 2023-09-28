Praxis Health — Urgent Care Redmond Expansion

High Lakes Urgent Care — Praxis Health announced the grand opening of a new Urgent Care location that will expand our team and provide more high-quality healthcare services for our community. Beginning October 4, the High Lakes Redmond Urgent Care location will share the same facilities as High Lakes Redmond located at 645 NW Fourth St. in Redmond.

This expansion marks the continued growth of Praxis Health (gopraxishealth.com), Oregon’s largest, independent medical group, recently voted Best Medical Group 2023 in Central Oregon for the sixth year in a row (The Source Weekly) and winner of The Community Choice Award of The Best Medical Group 2023 in Bend (The Bend Bulletin).

High Lakes is focused on providing the highest possible level of compassionate, individualized care. As an organization that is family-owned and operated, we believe in the importance of delivering community-oriented care through accessible services that optimize the health and quality of life for all persons. We recognize that patients’ trust in their healthcare professionals is extremely valuable to clinical practice, ensuring that their personal needs are placed at the forefront. We are excited that this expansion will help provide on-site, team-based urgent care for all our patients.

Praxis Health is rooted in our local communities and our goal is to remain connected to the people and places as we continue to grow. We promise to continue to deliver outstanding, personalized care to all of our patients while honoring the needs of each community that we serve. For more information about us, please visit our website at HighLakesHealthCare.com.

“The addition of our Bend Urgent Care in 2018 has contributed to the positive experience of our primary care patients,” said Becca Mataya, regional administrator. “We were able to increase access for our patients extending into the evenings and weekends; offer a lower cost option for care; and allow for seamless continuity of care and information between patients’ PCP and their immediate care services. We are delighted to bring this same level of service to our Redmond community. We are pleased to now serve the Redmond, Sisters, and outlying areas so patients do not have to travel to Bend to receive the high level of care delivered at High Lakes Urgent Care.”

HighLakesHealthCare.com