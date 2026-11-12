Prescryptive Pharmacy Among Nation’s First to Offer Patients SnapSlide Vials for Single-Handed Medication Access

(Photo courtesy of Prescryptive Pharmacy)

Prescryptive Pharmacy, an independent community pharmacy serving patients across Redmond and surrounding areas, announced today that it is among the first pharmacies nationwide to adopt SnapSlide® prescription vials, offering patients an innovative packaging option not typically available at major chain pharmacies.

The innovative packaging replaces traditional “push-down-and-twist” caps with a patented sliding mechanism that allows prescription containers to be opened, dosed and closed using just one hand. Designed to make accessing medication simpler and more convenient for everyone, the vials offer particular benefits for seniors, individuals living with arthritis and those with limited dexterity or hand strength. The packaging also fully adheres to official child-resistant standards. Unlike traditional chain pharmacies, which generally offer standard push-and-twist prescription caps, Prescryptive is giving patients access to this easier-to-use packaging as an added benefit of choosing an independent community pharmacy.

“We’ve already heard positive feedback from patients about the new SnapSlide prescription vials,” said Amanda Harmon, Pharm.D., Pharmacy Innovation Manager. “For patients with arthritis or limited hand strength, the easier-to-open design has made a meaningful difference in accessing their medication. We’ve even had patients call specifically to request the new vials after seeing how convenient they were for a family member. It’s a small change that can make a big difference in managing everyday medication needs.”

Consumer focus group data shows widespread enthusiasm for the technology: nearly 90% of participants preferred SnapSlide over traditional prescription vials. Furthermore, two-thirds of consumers indicated higher brand loyalty toward pharmacies offering SnapSlide, with many willing to switch providers to gain access to the simplified closure.

Prescryptive Pharmacy will make SnapSlide available to all patients to help eliminate daily packaging friction, foster greater independence, and support consistent medication adherence.

To learn more or request SnapSlide packaging for your next refill, visit Prescryptive Pharmacy in Redmond or call 541-526-3565.