Preview Day at COCC Opens Eyes to Possibilities

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Several hundred high schoolers from across the district and beyond are expected to attend Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) annual “Preview Day” from 9am to 1pm on Friday, April 21, at the Bend campus. Preregistration is required; call 541-383-7500 or visit cocc.edu/previewday to learn more.

The day’s activities will provide a glimpse of COCC academic programs, from criminal justice and graphic design to fire science and culinary. Organized into eight academic pathway groups, such as STEM, health sciences and public service, Preview Day offers a range of hands-on demonstrations, including culinary dish preparation, fire science training exercises, a biology lab experiment and a crime scene simulation.

“Spending just a day within a chosen pathway can provide high school students with quite a bit more direction,” said Kayleen Schweitzer, assistant director of recruitment and outreach at COCC.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

