Prideville Festival Returns to Prineville with “Small Town, Big Pride” Celebration

Prideville is inviting community members, visitors, businesses and organizations from across Central Oregon to come together for the Sixth Annual Prideville Festival on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at Pioneer Park in Prineville. This year’s theme, “Small Town, Big Pride,” celebrates the power of community, visibility and belonging in rural Oregon.

The free event will take place from noon to 5pm and will continue Prideville’s tradition as an all-ages, substance-free and family-friendly celebration designed to foster connection, inclusion and support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies.

“Prideville exists to create a welcoming space where everyone can celebrate who they are and connect with their community,” Alia Fern, Prideville Board President said. “This year’s theme reminds us that pride shines brightly in small towns, and that every person deserves to feel seen, valued and supported.”

Festival attendees can expect a vibrant afternoon featuring local vendors, community organizations, performers, sponsors and activities that showcase the diversity and spirit of Crook County. New experiences this year include a free photo booth, interactive aerial arts demonstrations and participation opportunities, a fashion workshop and lawn games where attendees can connect and play with Prideville’s Queens and Kings.

Since its founding, Prideville has grown into a signature community event in Prineville, bringing together residents and visitors to celebrate inclusion, strengthen community connections and support LGBTQIA+ visibility in Crook County and beyond. Previous festivals have featured live entertainment, food vendors, community resources and family-friendly activities.

Community members interested in participating, volunteering, sponsoring, or learning more about the festival can visit prideville.org for registration details and event updates.

Event Details

What: Prideville Festival 2026

When: Sunday, June 28, 2026 // 12-5pm

Where: Pioneer Park, Prineville, Oregon

Theme: “Small Town, Big Pride”

Website: prideville.org

About Prideville:

Prideville is a Prineville-based nonprofit organization dedicated to creating welcoming opportunities for community connection, celebration and support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies. Through events, partnerships and community engagement, Prideville works to foster belonging and visibility throughout Central Oregon.

prideville.org