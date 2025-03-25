Prineville Agencies Gather Over Youth Priorities

(Photo courtesy of Family Access Network)

The Family Access Network (FAN) hosted its first Prineville Meet & Greet for service partners at the Crook County Public Library on March 17. The event, opened by Dr. Joel Hoff, Crook County’s Interim Superintendent, provided an opportunity for community partners who don’t often get to meet face to face to network and discuss the services their unique organizations provide to the Prineville community. They also had a chance to learn about FAN’s services and get to know the local FAN team.

The event was attended by vital service agencies such as St. Vincent de Paul, NeighborImpact, and ODHS, as well as groups who support the community through volunteerism such as Bikers Against Child Abuse and several local churches and service clubs. After three years of successfully hosting this type of networking event in Madras, FAN was pleased to finally host their inaugural Meet & Greet in Prineville to a crowd of 43. “These folks who came today all serve the same families we do, and today we got to show them FAN’s impact on their youth,” Community Outreach Coordinator, Kelsey Seymour says, “This event is designed to build trust, knowledge, and relationships between a powerful network of expert helpers.”

In Crook County alone, FAN has navigated over 4,000 individuals in the past ten years to basic needs such as food, clothing, school supplies, rent and utility relief, health insurance, and transportation. FAN Advocate offices are located inside Crook County schools which makes them directly accessible to students and parents. FAN hopes this year’s Prineville Meet & Greet was the first of many.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 28 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect children and families in need to the essential resources to thrive.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675