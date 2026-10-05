Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce Awards $5,000 to Family Access Network

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $5,000 grant from the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce Capital Grant program.

This crucial funding will ensure that children and their family members within Crook County have greater access to essentials including clothing, food, school supplies, stable housing, and more. Through two dedicated Crook County advocates working across seven school sites, FAN connects low-income families to resources so that students can attend school with their basic needs met. During the 2025-26 school year, FAN served 679 children and their family members in Crook County, and this grant will allow FAN to continue that momentum.

“We are very grateful for this partnership with the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce,” says Tasha McFarland, FAN Foundation board chair. “FAN has been serving Crook County since 2016, and thanks to the Chamber, we’ll continue to strengthen our impact on the lives of local children.”

The Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting the growth and prosperity of local businesses, making connections, and supporting one another, while also showcasing the unique and colorful charm and attractions of the region. Their Capital Grants program focuses on supporting business beautification, marketing with education, and community projects that benefit the wider Crook County community.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect children and families in need to essential resources to thrive.

familyaccessnetwork.org