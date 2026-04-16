Prineville & Crook County Community Partners Announce Coordinated Holiday & Seasonal Décor Program

Community partners are coming together to launch a coordinated seasonal and holiday décor initiative that will bring new energy and tradition to downtown Prineville beginning in 2026.

Following public feedback on the absence of traditional Christmas decorations this year, the Prineville–Crook County Chamber of Commerce, City of Prineville, Crook County and Crook County Parks & Recreation have aligned their efforts to create a sustainable, long-term program that integrates with new downtown infrastructure.

The following partners will provide funding and coordination to support the effort:

Prineville–Crook County Chamber of Commerce

City of Prineville

Crook County

Crook County Parks & Recreation District

“This is truly a community partnership, and the community made it clear how much these traditions matter. We listened, and we are working together to build something that will serve Prineville for years to come,” said Deb Shaw, director of Commerce & Tourism for the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce.

With approximately 40 new light poles expected throughout downtown by the time seasonal décor is installed next year, the group has identified vendors capable of providing compatible, high-quality installations. Plans include two seasonal banner programs (summer and winter), and a winter theme with approximately four Christmas designs.

The expanded area includes more than just 3rd Street, with additional improvements to be completed in phases as part of ongoing city projects. This updated program ensures that décor is compatible with the new infrastructure while maintaining the beloved Christmas Spirit locals have come to enjoy.

prinevillechamber.com