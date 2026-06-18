Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe Announces Resignation

Mayor Jason Beebe has resigned from the Prineville City Council and his position as Mayor effective June 15, citing personal reasons.

Beebe has served on the City Council since 2011 and as Mayor since 2021. His current term was scheduled to conclude on December 31, 2026.

City Manager Steve Forrester thanked Beebe for his 15 years of service and leadership on behalf of the City Council, City staff, and the community.

“Mayor Beebe has been a committed leader who helped position the City on a strong financial foundation while supporting important investments in our water, street, and wastewater infrastructure,” said Forrester. “His focus on long-term planning has helped ensure Prineville remains a strong and stable community for generations to come.”

In accordance with the City Charter, Council President Steve Uffelman will assume the duties of Mayor. The City Council will determine the process for filling the vacant council seat.

The City of Prineville extends its sincere appreciation to Beebe for his years of public service.

About the City of Prineville:

Located east of the Cascade mountains in Oregon’s high desert, the City of Prineville is a resurgent rural community that has preserved its small-town, ranching roots and Western lifestyle while embracing smart growth in a business-friendly environment. With a population of just over 11,900 residents, the county seat of Crook County attracts a diversity of business and lifestyle interests, including tech giants Meta and Apple, recreational enthusiasts, and a thriving agricultural industry. Incorporated in 1880, City of Prineville operates the oldest continuously running municipal short line railway in the U.S., as well as a public golf course. Prineville boasts numerous recreational assets, including the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River, and remains a popular destination for anglers and hunters.

cityofprineville.com