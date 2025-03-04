Prineville Police Department Announces Speed Enforcement Blitz

Beginning Saturday, March 1 and extending through Monday, March 31, the Prineville Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state, will be using federally funded overtime to educate the public about the dangers of speed.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in 2021, there were 12,330 fatalities in speeding-related crashes, 29 percent of total traffic fatalities for the year and an increase of eight percent from 11,428 in 2020, the highest since 2007.

The Prineville Police Department encourages everyone to drive safely!

