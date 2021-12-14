Prineville Receives National Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Fifth Year in a Row the City has Received the Highest Form of Recognition in Governmental Accounting & Financial Reporting

The City of Prineville has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (COA) for the fifth straight year. The Finance Department submitted its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2020, to the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of general accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a governmental agency and its management.

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 21,000 government finance professionals. An impartial panel judged the City of Prineville’s financial report against the highest standards for governmental accounting, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“As a city, we strive to produce accurate, timely, and clear financial information to the public,” said Mayor Jason Beebe. “The award from GFOA provides validation that our accounting and financial reporting system meet the highest national standards of communication and accountability to the public.”

Beebe gave high praise to the city’s Finance Department, which is under the leadership of Finance Director Liz Schuette and Accounting Manager Lori Hooper. “The Finance Department takes great pride in its work and ensuring that the city’s finances are open and transparent,” said Beebe.

Prineville’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and thoughtful planning has put the city in a positive position to provide vital services like the new Prineville Police building without going out for a bond and raising taxes.

The city’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report can be found on the Finance Department’s web page.

cityofprineville.com