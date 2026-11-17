This is the last week to sign up for participation or be a sponsor for Small Business Saturday (SBS). SBS is on Saturday, November 28, and we’d love to have your business join in the fun and we don’t want you to miss a great opportunity for publicity and a whole lot of fun. This community event encourages people to shop locally, discover new favorites, and support the businesses that make Prineville special.

As a sponsor you receive:

20 swag bags to hand out to shoppers.

Gift cards purchased directly from your business by the Chamber.

Advertising and promotion in the local newspaper, the local Round Up paper, social media, our newsletter, website, and radio.

Snacks and treats purchased by the chamber for you to share with customers during the event. How can you beat that?!

If you would like to participate and add something to the bags please have those goodies to us by noon on Monday, November 23rd. Be sure to put your logo or business card on those items as it is a great way to be recognized!

Email to be a sponsor: info@prinevillechamber.com

Sign up to participate.