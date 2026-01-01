Project Management: Choose Your Own Path

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Project Management Information Session

Have you ever wondered about the benefits of learning project management? Project management skills are increasingly in demand and are often required in a wide range of occupations and industries. Join us for a free informational session to explore these valuable skills and discover how they can enhance your career. Learn about the advantages of taking courses or earning certifications in project management and how they can help you excel professionally. Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in your future.

Wednesday, January 7, 2026

5:30-6:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; Free

Project Management: Choose Your Path (Fundamentals and PMP Exam Prep)

Whether you’re starting your project management journey or preparing for PMP® certification, this course offers flexible options to meet your goals.

Instructor: A. Lynn Jesus Fuson

When registering, use the drop-down menu to select:

Project Management Fundamentals ($479)

Build your foundation with the core concepts and skills needed to lead successful projects. This course includes 36 hours of self-paced online learning and five two-hour in-person sessions (totaling 10 hours) to help you confidently plan, execute and complete any project. Meets the 35 hour education requirement for PMP® certification eligibility.

Tuesdays, April 7, April 21, May 5, May 19 and June 2

6-8pm

COCC Bend Campus

Registration Deadline March 27

PMP® Exam Prep Only ($529)

For experienced project managers preparing to sit for the PMP® exam, this course focuses on the latest exam content, proven strategies and includes a comprehensive study guide.

Saturdays, June 6 and June 13

8am-4pm

COCC Bend Campus

Registration Deadline May 27

Want to take both? Register for both by March 27 and use promo code PMP100 at checkout to save $100. Discounted Bundle Price: Fundamentals + Exam Prep $908

Brain-Based Planning and Time Management

Brain-Based Planning

Gain new tools to organize your work and home to-dos using strategies that support your brain to visually track your activities and progress. Learn techniques to work efficiently, manage everyday stress and complete tasks. Leave this 3-hour hands-on course with an easy-to-follow action plan.

Instructor: Mary Ellen Baker

Wednesday, January 14

10am-1pm

Online Zoom; $139

*Register by January 2 to receive your workbook in time for the course.

Brain-Based Time Management

Transform your approach to time management with this engaging course. Learn how to optimize your brain for efficiency, effective planning and reduced stress. Imagine confidently completing every task, equipped with concrete tools and strategies to stay on track, plan your day/week, and prioritize workload.

Instructor: Mary Ellen Baker

Tuesday, May 5

9am-12pm

Online Zoom; $139

*Register by April 16 to receive your workbook in time for the course.

cocc.edu/sbdc