Property Management Upgrades to Yardi Voyager

Compass Commercial Asset & Property Management is excited to announce the launch of Yardi Voyager, a web-based accounting and property management platform. We currently have four top staff members working on the conversion aspects of the program, and we plan to go live on January 1, 2021.

“We want to provide a quality property management platform that will exceed the expectations for our tenants, clients and owners,” Vice President of Asset & Property Management Jackie Niebling, CCIM, CPM, CRRP stated.

With over 2,000,000 square feet of managed commercial property space in Central Oregon, our previous software program simply did not provide our clients and tenants with the most up to date information and technology available for our industry. Yardi’s best-in-class commercial property management platform will help our clients and property managers reach a higher level of efficiency and communication.

We will be implementing the Commercial Café program to give tenants the ability to get a snapshot of everything they have requested over the year, from monthly charges to maintenance requests and more. The Advanced Budgeting and Forecasting will provide clients and owners an up to date snapshot of their assets and provide proforma along with strategic planning tools. The addition of VendorCafe will help improve workflow and encourage owners to become involved in the process.

This is Niebling’s third Yardi conversion in her over 30-year career. After returning to Central Oregon, she noticed Compass Commercial’s software platform was limited. Yardi Voyager was the easy choice to deliver exemplary customer service and the most in-depth market reports, with the best in class technology available on the market today.

Yardi’s team stretches worldwide to over 7,000 employees in 35 offices internationally. Compass Commercial Asset & Property Management will become the first commercial real estate company in Bend using the Yardi Voyager 7 Commercial accounting property management platform.

For more information about Yardi’s implementation in our Asset & Property Management department, please contact Jackie Niebling at 541-848-4063 or jneibling@compasscommercial.com.

