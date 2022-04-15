Pros and Cons of Roof and Ground-Mounted Solar Panels

Many businesses are investing in the use of solar panels due to the many benefits that they bring, and the number is steadily increasing. Some of the benefits of installing solar panels for businesses are the following:

You save on energy bill as you rely in free and infinite energy source, which is the sun.

You get tax relief from the use of renewable power source.

There are no brownouts as the panels continuously generate power.

It is good for the environment as sun is a clean source of energy

If you are planning to go solar with your company, one of the things to consider is its type of mounting. There are generally two types of solar panel mounting: roof and ground mounting. As the term suggests, roof-mounted systems are installed on the roof, while ground-mounted systems are installed on the ground. These two options have their pros and cons, and understanding them will help you decide which is the best for you.

Roof-mounted pros

It’s a space saver. There is no need for extra space since the panels are installed on the roof. It makes use of the area that is often left unutilised.

It can be seamless with the roof. There are roof-mounted solar panels installed on top of the existing roof. However, some panels are integrated with the roof — also called the integrated roof solar system. These panels are durable and weather-proof, so you can guarantee protection to the building while ensuring efficient power generation. It's also aesthetically appealing as it's cohesive with the roof.

Prevents unauthorised access. Since it's on the roof, it will be safe from unauthorised access. So you don't have to worry about people doing something that may damage them.

Cheaper installation. The installation cost is also cheaper than the ground-mounted option, so you will save money.

Roof-mounted cons

Requires movement for roof repairs. If you need to fix or replace the roofs, you also need to remove the panels and reinstall them after the repair or replacement, which can be inconvenient.

The roof may need extra support. Since the panels add extra weight to the roof, they may need additional support to ensure the roof will not collapse.

Installation can be risky. Installers need to work on the roof. This puts them at risk, especially if the roof is high.

Ground-mounted pros

Positioning is more convenient. Installers can conveniently position and angle the solar panels to get the most UV or sunlight and generate more power.

Easier maintenance. Maintenance is also easier because there is no need to climb the roof. The panels are readily accessible.

Ground-mounted cons

Requires extra space. You need space to mount the solar panels on the ground.

Fencing may be needed for protection. Unauthorised people may access them, so you may need to install fences for protection, which is an added cost.

Installation is more expensive. It's also costlier to install compared to roof-mounted systems.

Conclusion

Weigh the pros and cons of roof-mounted and ground-mounted solar panels to determine the best choice. Regardless of the option you choose, only deal with a trusted solar panel installer to ensure you get the best value for your investment.

