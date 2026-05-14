Protecting Those Who Feed Us

(Photo courtesy of Project Happy Face)

It’s Melanoma Awareness Month, and in an effort to bring vital healthcare services directly to the agricultural and food system communities, Project Happy Face, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to dermatological care, is offering free skin cancer screenings, biopsies (if needed), and treatment for precancerous lesions to vendors at the Bend Farmers Market on Wednesdays throughout the month of May. The mobile clinic will be on-site during market hours and staffed by licensed dermatology professionals.

This community outreach initiative is specifically focused on farmers market vendors, a population that faces an elevated risk of skin cancer due to prolonged and repeated sun exposure while working outdoors.

“Farmers and ranchers are among the most vulnerable to skin cancer, yet they often face barriers to accessing dermatological care,” said Amy Snow, PA-C, founding director of Project Happy Face. “By bringing our mobile clinic directly to where they gather, we hope to catch potential skin cancers early and raise awareness about prevention and treatment.”

In addition to the screenings, Project Happy Face is deepening its commitment to farmer well-being by distributing free skincare packages to participants. These gifts are made possible in part through a generous Climate Resilient Farmers Market Grant from the Oregon Farmers Market Association and support from EltaMD and include high-quality sunscreen, moisturizers, and skin-healing ointments designed to promote long-term skin health and resilience to sun exposure.

“This is about taking care of the people taking care of us,” Snow said. “Everyone deserves access to healthcare that protects their well-being — especially the people growing and selling the food we eat.”

Last year, Project Happy Face identified one melanoma at the market- a lifesaving moment when caught early.

Local vendors Shelley and Jeff Akers, who visited the clinic during market hours, shared how impactful the experience was: “We’ve been meaning to get screenings for ages,” they said. “The staff were positive, efficient and thorough. She found several pre-cancerous areas on each of us and treated them during our appointments. She clearly explained post-care as well. We greatly appreciate the service Project Happy Face is providing to our community.”

For more information, contact Amy Snow at amy@projecthappyface.org.

About Project Happy Face:

Project Happy Face (PHF) is a nonprofit corporation based in Bend serving rural and underserved counties with its mobile dermatology outreach program. PHF is committed to elevating skin health in underserved rural communities by providing high-quality dermatology care, free of charge. Most recently, Eli Lilly sponsored PHF to expand into Idaho, Washington, Northern Arizona and Illinois. Project Happy Face is dedicated to increasing access to essential skin health in dermatology deserts. PHF is offering 100 Free Dermatology Appointments in their mobile unit on May 30 at A Time of Hope Cancer Fair in Prineville. Appointments can be made in advance on their website.

About Bend Farmer’s Market:

The Bend Farmer’s Market has been an institution in Central Oregon for more than 20 years. Its mission is to create and sustain a centralized market that provides fresh, local produce and farm products to its Central Oregon community, providing a viable market for its local farmers and enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon.

projecthappyface.org • bendfarmersmarket.com