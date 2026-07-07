Public Health Offers Tips to Prevent Intestinal Illness at Summer Events

Deschutes County Public Health is urging residents to take precautions to prevent Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli, or STEC, infections as picnics, fairs, petting zoos and other summer events take place across Central Oregon.

“Each summer, Public Health sees an increase in intestinal illnesses in our community,” said Deschutes County Communicable Disease Program Manager Rita Bacho. “Because outdoor gatherings, travel, animal contact and food-related exposures are more common this time of year, it is especially important for families to take precautions to prevent exposure to STEC and other intestinal illnesses.”

STEC bacteria can be found in the intestines of healthy cattle, goats, sheep, and other animals. People can become infected through:

Contact with infected animals

Contact with contaminated environments

Eating or drinking contaminated food or water

Person-to-person spread

Most people recover within a week, but some—especially young children—can develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, a serious complication that can cause kidney failure and other life-threatening conditions. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at greatest risk for severe illness.

How to help prevent STEC infection

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and running water after touching animals, animal enclosures, or anything in animal areas.

Wash hands before eating, drinking or preparing food.

Watch young children closely and help them was their hands after animal contact.

Avoid eating or drinking in animal exhibit areas.

Keep strollers, toys, pacifiers, bottles, and sippy cups out of animal areas whenever possible.

Cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160°F.

Avoid unpasteurized milk, juice, and dairy products.

Wash fresh fruits and vegetables before eating.

Prevent cross-contamination by keeping raw meats separate from ready-to-eat foods.

Drink water only from safe, approved sources.

Know the symptoms

Symptoms usually begin three to four days after exposure but can appear one to ten days later. Symptoms may include:

Severe stomach cramps

Diarrhea that often becomes bloody

Vomiting

Low-grade fever

Anyone experiencing bloody diarrhea should seek medical care right away.

Watch for signs of HUS

Seek medical care if any of the following occur:

Decreased urination

Extreme tiredness or unusual sleepiness

Pale skin

Easy bruising or unexplained bleeding

Swelling of the face, hands, or feet

Early recognition and medical care is important.

A note about antibiotics

Antibiotics are generally not recommended for people with suspected or confirmed STEC infection because they may increase the risk of HUS in some patients. People with diarrhea should drink plenty of fluids and talk with a health care provider about evaluation and testing.

For more information, contact Deschutes County Public Health at 541-322-7400 or visit the Oregon Health Authority or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.

DeschutesCounty.gov/Health-Services