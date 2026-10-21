Public Health Update: Safely Dispose of Prescriptions

(Graphic courtesy of Klamath County Public Health)

October 24 is national Prescription Take Back Day and Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) is a proud partner in the safe use and disposal of prescriptions.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reminds us: If you don’t properly dispose of the unneeded medications in your home, they might find a new one.

Unneeded prescription medication – those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed – are a public safety issue, too often becoming a gateway to addiction.

The majority of opioid addictions start with prescription pills found in medicine cabinets at home.

Prescribed drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision.

A majority of people who misuse prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.

DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events are one way to dispose of unneeded medications. Beyond Take Back Day, local residents don’t need to hold on to unused or expired prescriptions. Year-round drop-off kiosks are available at:

Klamath Open Door, 2074 S 6th St., Klamath Falls

Klamath Tribal Health Pharmacy, 330 Chiloquin Blvd., Chiloquin

Sky Lakes Outpatient Pharmacy, 2865 Daggett Ave., Klamath Falls

Sky Lakes Pharmacy, 2421 Washburn Way Suite C, Klamath Falls

Safeway Pharmacy, 5500 S 6th St., Klamath Falls

Additionally, several locations offer pre-addressed, postage-paid envelopes year-round to return unused prescriptions through the MED-Project. These are:

Chiloquin City Hall, 127 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin

Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St., Klamath Falls

Klamath County Library, Bonanza Branch, 31703 Hwy 70, Bonanza

Klamath County Library, Merrill Branch, 365 West Front St., Merrill

Klamath County Public Health, 3314 Vandenberg Road, Klamath Falls

Klamath Tribal Health Pharmacy, 330 Chiloquin Blvd., Chiloquin

Malin City Hall, 2432 4th St., Malin

To protect your privacy, please remove all personally identifiable information on medication labels or packaging before disposing of unwanted medicine.

Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs are accepted at the kiosks. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs are not accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges are accepted at drop-off locations, if lithium batteries are removed.

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.

For more information on prescription drug abuse, go to: