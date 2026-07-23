Public Hearing for South Redmond Tract Large Lot Industrial Infrastructure Master Plan

(Map courtesy of the City of Redmond)

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, the Redmond City Council will hold a public hearing for a proposed land use application titled South Redmond Tract Large Lot Industrial Infrastructure Master Plan. The land use application consists of a legislative amendment procedure carried out by the City of Redmond, who is also considered the applicant. The public hearing will be an item on the City Council meeting agenda that will begin at 6pm and held in the Council Chambers at Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St. The community is invited to attend and provide testimony for consideration.

An online meeting option will be available for those who are unable to attend in-person. If you would like to provide oral testimony virtually, pre-register at PublicTestimony@redmondoregon.gov (must pre-register before 4pm on July 28).

The extent of the study includes those lands in South Redmond which are currently zoned Large Lot Industrial, with a total area of approximately 789 acres. The purpose of the South Redmond Tract Large Lot Industrial Infrastructure Master Plan is to provide the City with a document that depicts future growth scenarios, addresses and identifies infrastructure needs, and discusses how those improvements will be funded. The Plan aligns with land use and growth assumptions from the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

The City solicits public testimony for certain development proposals to gather new perspectives, facts, and evidence not previously considered. Community members are encouraged to find out more about submitting testimony or about the proposal by contacting Landon Stevens, City Planner, 541-504-3044, landon.stevens@redmondoregon.gov, or by visiting the City’s Active Land Use Notices webpage at redmondoregon.gov/landusenotices.

redmondoregon.gov