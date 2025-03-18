Public Input for the 2024 Crook County Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan

The Crook County Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan (MNHMP) Steering Committee, with help from the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC), have been working to update the 2018 Crook County MNHMP. A MNHMP is a document that identifies and prioritizes actions to reduce the risks of natural hazards present in communities. The 2024 Crook County MNHMP process involved updating the 2018 Crook County MNHMP, the City of Prineville addendum and creating an addendum for Crook County Fire & Rescue. A completed MNHMP ensures a community is eligible for federal mitigation funding.

The Crook County MNHMP Steering Committee is soliciting Crook County community feedback on the draft MNHMP and will facilitate a public input meeting to review the final document on Monday, April 7, 2025 from 5-6pm at the OSU-Extension Clover Building (498 SE Lynn Blvd., Prineville, OR 97754). If you are unable to join in person, a Zoom link is provided below. The meeting will consist of a short presentation followed by a Q&A where community members may ask questions regarding the 2024 MNHMP with members of the Steering Committee.

The draft of the updated MNHMP is available on COIC’s website under Regional Resilience. Please submit feedback through this Google Form by Monday, April 14, 2025.

A recording of the meeting will be made available on COIC’s Crook County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan webpage for anyone unable to attend at the scheduled time. For information on remote attendance, or to request assistance due to disability or for assistance with language interpretation or communications aids, please contact COIC Resilience Planner, Shelby Knight at sknight@coic.org or at 541-279-3898.

April 7, 2025 MNHMP Steering Committee Meeting Zoom Link: us06web.zoom.us/j/83868133807?pwd=RA7oM1xCFmv36AwyIFWYOSavlRnoXM.1.

Meeting ID: 838 6813 3807

Passcode: 401476

Google Form link for submitting feedback on the draft MNHMP: tinyurl.com/36fmaw5n

coic.org