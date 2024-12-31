Public Input Meeting for the 2024 Crook County Community Wildfire Protection Plan

The Crook County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) Steering Committee, with help from the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC), have been working together to update the 2014 Crook County CWPP. COIC will facilitate a public input meeting to collect feedback on the updated 2024 CWPP on Tuesday, January 7 from 5-6pm at the OSU-Extension Clover Building (498 SE Lynn Blvd, Prineville, OR 97754). If you are unable to join in person, a Zoom information will be made available (Zoom information at the bottom of this notice).

The CWPP is a county-wide, strategic assessment of the risks, hazards, mitigation and prevention opportunities associated with wildfire in Crook County communities. The CWPP is reviewed annually, and after five years has a complete review and update. The draft of the updated CWPP is available on COIC’s website. Please submit feedback through this form before or after the meeting; community members are encouraged to provide comments during the meeting as well.

A recording of the meeting will also be made available on COIC’s website for anyone unable to attend at the scheduled time. There will be a short presentation followed by a Q&A where community members may ask questions regarding the 2024 CWPP with members of the Steering Committee. For information on remote attendance, or to request assistance due to disability or for assistance with language interpretation or communications aids, please contact COIC Program Coordinator, Sommers Taylor at staylor@coic.org or at 703-595-5616.

Join Zoom Meeting: us06web.zoom.us/j/85338017930?pwd=Pct72cWZrhvxNmcqnsaoCCY0znJXEI.1

Meeting ID: 853 3801 7930

Passcode: 636272

