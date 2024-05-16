Public Invited to Comment on Forestry Strategic Plan

The Oregon Board of Forestry and Department of Forestry are inviting public comment on the final draft of their new shared strategic plan, the Vision for Oregon’s Forests, through May 24.

The board and department have been working together on this plan—which will replace the Forestry Program for Oregon—for the past two years. The Vision for Oregon’s Forests will provide the strategic direction that will guide both the board and department’s work for the next several years.

Comments can be submitted online or by mail to: ODF Public Affairs, 2600 State St., Salem, OR 97310. Comments will be shared with the board prior to their June 7 vote to adopt the plan.

Throughout the remainder of 2024 and into 2025, the board and department will continue to build upon the foundation provided by the Vision for Oregon’s Forests through developing associated progress measures. ODF will also build out its process for development of action plans to achieve the goals identified in the Vision for Oregon’s Forests. Engagement with department and board advisory committees, Tribes, key state and federal agencies, stakeholders, other partners, and local communities to identify actions will be a core component of the planning process.

oregon.gov/odf