PUC Asking Cascade Natural Gas Customers to Submit Comments Online, by Phone or by Mail

The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) is inviting Cascade Natural Gas customers and community members to share their input on the company’s proposal to increase customer rates. Anyone who wishes to comment can do so through several accessible options.

“Public input is essential to our decision-making process,” said Letha Tawney, PUC Chair. “We want every Cascade Natural Gas customer to have a clear and convenient way to share their perspective on this rate proposal.”

How to Submit Comments

Comments are accepted through June 15, 2026:

Online Public Comment Form: bit.ly/47kcMlj

Email: PUC.PublicComments@puc.oregon.gov

Phone: 503-378-6600 or 800-522-2404 (all relay calls accepted)

Mail:

Oregon Public Utility Commission

Attn: AHD – UG 525

PO Box 1088

Salem, OR 97308-1088

About the Proposed Rate Increase

Cascade Natural Gas filed a request with the PUC to increase the amount of money it collects from customers by $16.4 million or 15.82 percent. If approved, a typical residential customer using an average 59 therms of natural gas per month would see an estimated monthly bill increase of about $11.07, from $63.63 to $74.70 per month. Actual bill impacts will vary based on customer type (residential, commercial or industrial), usage, and rate category.

Cascade Natural Gas reports the additional revenue would support system safety and reliability improvements, along with rising operations and maintenance costs.

This is Cascade Natural Gas’ first general rate case since 2020. The filing is undergoing a nearly year-long review by the PUC, the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, and other stakeholders. Public input is an important part of this process. The PUC Commissioners are expected to make a final decision in October 2026, and any approved rate changes would go into effect October 31, 2026.

oregon.gov/puc • cngc.com