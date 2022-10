Come carve your Halloween pumpkins with us!

Join us at Think Wild this Sunday for a tour of the wildlife hospital and a wildlife-themed pumpkin carving party in the pollinator garden! Bring your own pumpkin or pumpkins, we’ll provide carving materials.

🎃 Where: Think Wild pollinator garden — 62410 Erickson Rd., Bend, OR 97701

🎃 When: Sunday, October 23 at 3pm

🎃 Who: All ages welcome! Children must be accompanied by an adult

🎃 Cost: Free! Donations accepted via RSVP or at the event

